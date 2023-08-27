The Marlins are expected to remove Robertson from the closing role beginning with Sunday's game against the Nationals, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Marlins manager Skip Schumaker hasn't confirmed that Robertson has lost hold of the ninth-inning gig, but the writing appears to be on the wall for the right-hander's removal from the role after he blew his second save in the last three chances in Saturday's loss to Washington. Since being acquired from the Mets on July 27, Robertson has turned in a 7.20 ERA and 1.70 WHIP over 10 innings while blowing three of seven save opportunities. Tanner Scott profiles as the most likely option to take over as Miami's closer, though it's possible that Schumaker opts to take a committee approach to save situations.