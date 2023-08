Robertson picked up the save Tuesday against Cincinnati. He allowed one walk while striking out two over a scoreless inning.

Robertson looked sharp while picking up his second save with Miami. It was a solid bounce-back performance after the veteran right-hander allowed four runs over his previous two outings (two innings). Overall, Robertson is 16-for-20 in save opportunities with a 2.63 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 53:15 K:BB across 48 innings this season between the Marlins and the Mets.