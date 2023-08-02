Robertson (4-3) blew the save and took the loss Tuesday against the Phillies. He allowed three runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one in an inning of work.

It was a brutal night for Robertson in his second appearance with Miami. Bryce Harper tied the game 1-1 with an RBI double before Robertson surrendered a two-run homer to Nick Castellanos that would prove to be the game-winner. The Marlins will hope this was an anomaly in what's been an otherwise excellent year for the 38-year-old Robertson -- he'd allowed just two runs over his previous nine innings. Overall, Robertson's ERA sits at 2.54 with a 1.02 WHIP and 50:14 K:BB across 46 innings this season while going 15-for-19 in save opportunities.