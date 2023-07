Robertston will officially be activated by the Marlins on Saturday, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Robertson was traded from the Mets to the Marlins late Thursday but will need about a day to get his ducks in a row before reporting for duty. He is expected to take over at closer for Miami, but if the club has a late-inning lead Friday they could turn to A.J. Puk or Tanner Scott.