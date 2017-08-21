Marlins' Dee Gordon: Crosses plate three times Sunday
Gordon went 2-for-5 with three runs scored and two stolen bases in Sunday's win over the Mets.
After a 13-game slump in which Gordon hit .216 (11-for-51) and failed to swipe a base, he now has three hits and three steals in his last two games. The 29-year-old's 43 SBs put him second in the majors behind Billy Hamilton's 51.
