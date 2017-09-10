Play

Marlins' Dee Gordon: Day off Sunday

Gordon is out of the lineup Sunday against the Braves, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Miami's quick second baseman will get the day off while Mike Aviles fills in and hits seventh. Over his last six games, Gordon went 8-for-27 (.296), scored three runs and picked up two stolen bases.

