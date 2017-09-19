Play

Marlins' Dee Gordon: Gets breather Tuesday

Gordon is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Gordon is hitting a healthy .366/.375/.493 with four extra-base hits and seven stolen bases this month, but he'll get the day off after starting the last 14 games. Derek Dietrich will man the keystone in his stead.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast