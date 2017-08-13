Marlins' Dee Gordon: Gets day off
Gordon is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Gordon will open the game on the bench for the second consecutive Sunday as the Marlins look to keep the 29-year-old speedster's legs fresh. Mike Aviles will take over at second base in his absence, batting eighth.
More News
