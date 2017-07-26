Marlins' Dee Gordon: On base three times Tuesday

Gordon went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers.

He's been getting the job done setting the table for the Marlins' trio of slugging outfielders, and Gordon is now slashing .316/.333/.342 over his last nine games with seven runs and four steals. Tuesday's steal also moved him past the injured Trea Turner (wrist) into second place in the majors with 36 stolen bases on the year.

