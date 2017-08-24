Play

Marlins' Dee Gordon: Out of lineup Thursday

Gordon is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Gordon heads to the bench after starting the past nine games at the keystone, slashing .225/.244/.250 with 10 runs scored during that span. In his place, Mike Aviles draws the assignment at second base.

