Marlins' Dee Gordon: Retreats to bench Sunday

Gordon is not in the lineup Sunday against the Braves, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Gordon is batting .307 in 88 at-bats since the All-Star break, but he'll head to the bench for a day off after collecting just one hit in the first two games of the series. Mike Aviles will man the keystone in his place.

