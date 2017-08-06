Marlins' Dee Gordon: Retreats to bench Sunday
Gordon is not in the lineup Sunday against the Braves, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Gordon is batting .307 in 88 at-bats since the All-Star break, but he'll head to the bench for a day off after collecting just one hit in the first two games of the series. Mike Aviles will man the keystone in his place.
More News
-
Marlins' Dee Gordon: Steals 40th base Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Dee Gordon: Hits first homer of 2017•
-
Marlins' Dee Gordon: On base three times Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Dee Gordon: Swipes two bags Saturday•
-
Marlins' Dee Gordon: Three hits including walkoff single Monday•
-
Marlins' Dee Gordon: Not starting Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...