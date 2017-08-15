Marlins' Dee Gordon: Scores twice in win over Giants
Gordon went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored during Monday's win over San Francisco.
With a .299 batting average, 40 stolen bases and 78 runs, Gordon is moving the fantasy needle in the categories he can be counted on. Additionally, with the middle of the Miami lineup clicking, Gordon should soon top his previous career-high 92 runs from the 2014 campaign.
