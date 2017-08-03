Marlins' Dee Gordon: Steals 40th base Wednesday

Gordon went 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI, two stolen bases and three runs scored during Wednesday's win over Washington.

Gordon now sports a 13-game hitting streak and has eight stolen bases during that span. The speedster is up to a .300 batting average and .344 on-base percentage for the campaign, and as long as he's finding his way to first base, he's going to pile up runs and stolen bases in bunches. Considering his current form, Gordon has a legitimate chance to take over the league lead in stolen bases in the coming weeks.