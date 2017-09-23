Marlins' Dee Gordon: Swipes 56th base Friday

Gordon went 3-for-6 with a double, a run scored, an RBI and his 56th stolen base of the year in Friday's 13-11 loss to the Diamondbacks.

It's his fifth multi-hit performance in his last six games, and Gordon is now slashing a magnificent .373/.381/.506 in September with a homer, eight steals, six RBI and 13 runs in 19 games as he finishes the season on a high note.