Marlins' Dee Gordon: Swipes two bags Saturday

Gordon went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases and a run during Saturday's win over Cincinnati.

Gordon is now up to 34 stolen bases for the year, and his .290 batting average and 58 runs are also excellent marks. Obviously, the leadoff hitter offers nothing in the power categories, but that was also never an advertised asset. More of the same is likely ahead for the speedster.

