Marlins' Dee Gordon: Three hits in Friday's win
Gordon went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday' 8-6 win over the Padres.
He has arguably the easiest job in the majors right now -- setting the table for Giancarlo Stanton -- and Gordon has parlayed his spot atop the Marlins lineup into six steals and 21 runs in 22 August games despite an underwhelming .273/.289/.318 slash line. As long as Stanton is crushing nearly every ball he sees, Gordon should continue being an elite producer in the runs category.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...