Marlins' Dee Gordon: Three hits in Friday's win

Gordon went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday' 8-6 win over the Padres.

He has arguably the easiest job in the majors right now -- setting the table for Giancarlo Stanton -- and Gordon has parlayed his spot atop the Marlins lineup into six steals and 21 runs in 22 August games despite an underwhelming .273/.289/.318 slash line. As long as Stanton is crushing nearly every ball he sees, Gordon should continue being an elite producer in the runs category.