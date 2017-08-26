Play

Marlins' Dee Gordon: Three hits in Friday's win

Gordon went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday' 8-6 win over the Padres.

He has arguably the easiest job in the majors right now -- setting the table for Giancarlo Stanton -- and Gordon has parlayed his spot atop the Marlins lineup into six steals and 21 runs in 22 August games despite an underwhelming .273/.289/.318 slash line. As long as Stanton is crushing nearly every ball he sees, Gordon should continue being an elite producer in the runs category.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast