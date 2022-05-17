Gonzalez will start at third base and bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez will stay in the lineup for the third game in a row after going 1-for-6 with two walks, two RBI and a run scored over the Marlins' previous two contests. The versatile infielder has started at three different positions in the past three days, but he'll likely lose hold of his utility role -- and likely, his spot on the 40-man roster -- once Jon Berti (illness) is cleared to return from the COVID-19-related injured list.