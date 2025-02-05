Perez (elbow) is hoping to rejoin the Marlins' rotation by the All-Star break, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 21-year-old right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery last April, so a July 2025 return would be right on schedule. Perez displayed his considerable upside over 19 starts during his big-league debut in 2023, striking out 108 batters over 91.1 innings en route to a 3.15 ERA and 1.13 WHIP. but a Marlins team that's highly unlikely to be in playoff contention in 2025 won't have much incentive to be aggressive with his recovery timeline.