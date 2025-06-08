Perez (elbow) remains on track to start Monday's contest on the road against the Pirates, Brian Murphy of MLB.com reports.

Perez is all geared up to take the mound after missing the entirety of the 2024 season and 2025 campaign to this point while recovering from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in April of 2024. The right-hander produced a 1.99 ERA while striking out 27 batters over 22.2 innings in eight appearances between Single-A Jupiter and Triple-A Jacksonville on his minor-league rehab assignment. Perez will face off with a Pirates lineup that has averaged 2.57 runs per game over seven contests so far in June.