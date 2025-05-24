Perez (elbow) gave up two runs on three hits and three walks over 3.1 innings in his first rehab start for Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday. He struck out seven.

The strikeouts were impressive, but Perez threw only 37 of 61 pitches for strikes as he completes the final stages of his recovery from Tommy John surgery. The 22-year-old right-hander might only need a couple more outings on his rehab stint before joining the Marlins' rotation in early June and making his first big-league start since Sept. 20, 2023.