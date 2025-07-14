Perez (3-2) earned the win in Sunday's contest at Baltimore, yielding three hits and no walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out six.

The Miami right-hander notched his third consecutive victory, as he dominated the Orioles with 16 whiffs out of his 84 total pitches. The Baltimore lineup never threatened to score a run off Perez, who managed to contain his opponents to just four baserunners -- a double, two singles and a hit-by-pitch. After a shaky 6.19 ERA across his first four starts, Perez has been masterful in his last three appearances with a 0.53 ERA, 0.41 WHIP and 21:1 K:BB across 17 innings.