Perez (1-2) picked up the win Thursday, allowing one hit and one walk over six scoreless innings in a 4-1 victory over the Twins. He struck out seven.

The 22-year-old right-hander didn't make his 2025 debut until June 9 as he completed his recovery from Tommy John surgery, and while he had a bumpy beginning to his season, Perez appeared to turn a corner Thursday. He tossed 51 of 80 pitches for strikes, including a massive 20 swinging strikes, and he topped out at 99.5 mph with his fastball. It was Perez's first MLB win since June 25, 2023, and he'll look to build on this success in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road early next week in Cincinnati.