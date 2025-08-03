Perez (4-3) notched the win against the Yankees on Saturday, allowing two hits and issuing three walks while striking out five batters over six scoreless innings.

Perez racked up 13 whiffs and five punchouts while keeping the Yankees from crossing the plate. The right-hander recorded his third quality start of the campaign, and this was also just the third time he's completed six innings through 10 outings. Perez has been on a roll of late -- over his past six appearances, he's posted a sterling 1.06 ERA with a 37:8 K:BB across 34 frames. He'll carry a strong 2.70 overall ERA into his next start, which is slated to come in Atlanta next week.