Perez was removed from his appearance during Saturday's spring training game against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Perez called a trainer out to the mound during the third inning of Saturday's game to take a look at his hand. Perez recently had problems with a cut on his right middle finger, so it's possible he aggravated the injury during the game. The Marlins should offer more information on Perez's condition in the near future, but his status for Opening Day likely won't be affected.