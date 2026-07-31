Marlins' Eury Perez: Extends streak of quality starts

Perez took a no-decision Thursday against the Mets, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks in 6.1 innings. He struck out six.

Perez showed no ill effects of Thursday's first pitch being delayed an hour due to rain, keeping the Mets out of the hit column through 4.2 innings. A fielding error by Graham Pauley kept an earned run off the hard-throwing right-hander's line in the sixth inning, and Perez put a nice bow on a month of July that saw him post five consecutive quality starts. Perez will carry a strong 3.44 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 112:40 K:BB over 104.2 innings into his next scheduled outing in Atlanta.