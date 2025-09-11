Perez didn't factor into the decision against the Nationals on Wednesday, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out seven over 5.2 innings.

Perez looked dominant early, striking out five of the first six batters he faced and allowing just three hits through his first five frames, before unraveling in the sixth and surrendering four straight hits, failing to complete the frame. After a stellar July, the young right-hander has struggled of late, posting a 7.84 ERA across his last seven outings (32 innings). Perez now owns a 4.67 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 79:28 K:BB across 81 innings this season and will look to replicate his early-inning success from Wednesday in his next scheduled start against the Rockies, a matchup that should be favorable given Colorado's .307 OBP since the All-Star break.