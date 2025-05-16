Perez (elbow) scattered three hits and issued no walks while striking out five batters over three scoreless innings in his most recent rehab start Sunday at Single-A Jupiter.

Making the fourth start of his rehab assignment, Perez delivered his best and longest outing yet. He built up to 42 pitches (31 strikes) and averaged 96.9 miles per hour on his 24 fastballs. Per MLB.com, Perez returned to Miami on Wednesday to complete a pitch-design session, but he should be cleared to resume his rehab assignment with Jupiter or a higher-level affiliate in the coming days. While he continues to work his way back from April 2024 Tommy John surgery, Perez is expected to make four more rehab starts before returning from the 60-day injured list in early June.