Perez (elbow) will make his next rehab start Thursday with Triple-A Jacksonville, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander is moving up to the Marlins' highest minor-league affiliate after he yielded three runs (two earned) with a 12:3 K:BB over 10 innings covering five rehab starts with Single-A Jupiter. Perez went four frames and threw 49 pitches in his most recent outing Friday and will continue to increase his workload at Jacksonville, with eyes on returning from the 60-day injured list in early June.