Perez did not factor into the decision, allowing five earned runs on seven hits and two walks over 5.1 innings Thursday against Atlanta. He struck out one.

Entering Thursday, Perez had been dominant across his previous six outings, posting a 1.06 ERA with 37 strikeouts. However, he struggled to miss bats in this one, managing just one punchout while getting tagged for a season high in earned runs. The 22-year-old will look to rebound and recapture his sharp form in his next scheduled start, lined up for next week against the Guardians.