Perez allowed three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Perez's pitch count got up early, and he was shaky in the fifth inning, allowing a leadoff homer to Jake McCarthy and a walk before Ronny Henriquez took over in relief. Perez has yet to complete five innings in any of his four starts since returning from Tommy John surgery, but he was at 93 pitches (59 strikes) Friday, his second outing with a roughly full workload. There will still be some rust to shake off, as evidenced by his 6.19 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 14:10 K:BB over 16 innings. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Twins.