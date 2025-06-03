Perez (elbow) will be activated from the 60-day injured list Monday to start against the Pirates, Kevin Barral of FishOnFirst.com reports.

Perez has turned in a 1.96 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 18.1 innings between Single-A Jupiter and Triple-A Jacksonville during his rehab assignment. His eighth and final minor-league outing is set to come Tuesday, and the Marlins will keep him on a five-day rest schedule leading up to his first MLB start of the year. The 22-year-old hasn't stood on a big-league mound since the 2023 campaign, during which he posted a 3.15 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across 91.1 frames (19 starts).