Perez (elbow) is scheduled to face hitters Tuesday, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

The activity represents a step forward in the recovery process for Perez, who had previously been limited to throwing bullpen sessions as he works his way back from his April 2024 Tommy John surgery. Perez will likely face hitters in a controlled setting for the next few weeks before the Marlins eventually map out a rehab assignment for the young right-hander. He could be ready to make his 2025 debut with the big club at some point around the All-Star break.