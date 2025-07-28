Perez didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Milwaukee, allowing one run on two hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out six.

Perez's outstanding stretch of play continued Sunday, allowing fewer than three runs for a fifth consecutive outing. He's allowed fewer than four hits in all but one of those appearances. In nine starts this season, the 22-year-old has a 3.07 ERA and a 46:15 K:BB across 44 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Cardinals next time out.