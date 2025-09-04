Perez (6-5) took the loss Wednesday as the Marlins were downed 10-5 by the Nationals, surrendering seven runs on eight hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out two.

Two of the hits off Perez left the yard, including Nasim Nunez's first career homer in the majors -- continuing a downturn that has seen the right-hander serve up multiple home runs in four of six starts since the beginning of August, a stretch in which he's been saddled with an 8.53 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB over 25.1 innings. Perez will try to get back on track in his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week in a rematch with the Nats.