Perez did not factor in the decision during Sunday's win over Washington. He allowed a run on four hits and three walks over four innings and did not record a strikeout.

Perez gave up a run in the first inning and worked around some traffic to prevent the Nationals from scoring again. He failed to strike out a batter after recording five over three frames in his season debut against the Pirates. Perez threw 52 of 79 pitches for strikes but still issued three free passes. He'll carry a 6.43 ERA into his next start, which is projected to be at home against Atlanta.