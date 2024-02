The Marlins will limit the amount of innings Perez pitches in 2024, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

The Marlins have yet to decide on a number to keep Perez below, but the team may bump him up from the 128 innings he pitched last season (91.1 in MLB). The 20-year-old right-hander ended 2023 on the injured list due to inflammation in his shoulder but posted a 3.15 ERA and 1.13 WHIP alongside a 108:31 K:BB while healthy. He is expected to be a part of Miami's Opening Day rotation.