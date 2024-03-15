Perez (finger) will be shut down from throwing for 3-to-4 days, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Perez had to be removed from his last Grapefruit League outing after just 14 pitches due to complications with a fingernail issue on his right middle finger. The right-hander had previously expressed optimism that he could still ramp back up in time for Opening Day, but this shutdown period, while relatively brief, makes a start during the opening weekend of the season unlikely. Perez was already in line to have his workload monitored this season, so it might make sense for the Marlins to push back his debut until at least the second turn through the rotation. The Marlins are already juggling injuries to other starters like Braxton Garrett (shoulder) and Edward Cabrera (shoulder), however, and the fact that Miami plays eight straight games to begin the campaign before its first off day could also push the team to try and get Perez ready to go as soon as possible.