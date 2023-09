Scott was activated from the paternity list ahead of Thursday's game against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Scott missed Wednesday's doubleheader at Citi Field while welcoming a new addition to his growing family, but he is back in time for Thursday's series finale. The 29-year-old left-hander had been serving as the Marlins' primary closer prior to his brief absence and boasts an overall 2.38 ERA with 101 strikeouts through 75.2 innings this season.