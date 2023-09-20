Scott (9-5) blew the save, but picked up the win anyway Tuesday against the Mets. He allowed two runs on three hits over one inning.

The 29-year-old was unable to preserve Miami's two-run, ninth-inning lead Tuesday, surrendering three hits and two runs to blow the save opportunity. Luckily, Jake Burger notched a walk-off base hit in the bottom of the inning, earning Scott the vulture victory. After seven consecutive scoreless outings, the southpaw has allowed runs in each of his last two appearances. Scott is now 9-for-13 in his save chances this season, with a 2.44 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and a 96:24 K:BB across 73.2 innings.