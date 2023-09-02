Scott (7-4) blew the save but picked up the win in Friday's 8-5 extra-innings victory over the Nationals, giving up two unearned runs on two hits over two frames. He struck out one.

The southpaw couldn't stop the phantom runner from scoring in both the 10th and 11th innings, but a four-run eruption by the Marlins in the top of the 11th gave Scott plenty of cushion. He still hasn't been tagged for an earned run since July 31, posting a 0.00 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB through 13 innings over the last month, and at least for the moment, Scott appears to be the answer for Miami at closer.