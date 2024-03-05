Scott failed to record an out and walked four batters, getting charged with three runs in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

The Marlins closer tossed only nine of 25 pitches for strikes before leaving the mound. It's too early to be worried about Scott, especially after he delivered career-best numbers in 2023, but he has walked a disturbing five of the 10 batters he's faced to begin the spring. If the control issues are a warning sign of a bigger issue, it's not clear who might step into the ninth inning for Miami.