Scott picked up the save Saturday against Pittsburgh, striking out three over 1.1 innings while not allowing any hits or walks.

Scott entered the contest with two outs and two runners on in the bottom of the eighth and was able to get the final out to hold Miami's 6-3 lead. He returned in the ninth and struck out the side to nail down his 12th save of the season as the Marlins clinched their first playoff berth since 2020 with the win. Scott has now converted his last three save opportunities and has struck out the side in two of his last three appearances.