Scott picked up the save Sunday against the Phillies. He allowed one walk while striking out three over 1.2 scoreless innings.

Scott came on in relief of Andrew Nardi with one out in the eighth inning. With the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position, Scott struck out Edmundo Sosa and Kyle Schwarber to preserve a 5-4 lead before working around a walk and a hit-by-pitch in the ninth to earn his seventh save. The 29-year-old Scott has emerged as an elite closing option for Miami of late -- he hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 17.2 innings, striking out 21 while issuing just three walks in that span. He lowered his ERA to 2.24 on the season with a 1.04 WHIP and 92:24 K:BB across 68.1 innings.