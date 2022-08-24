Scott allowed a hit and allowed two inherited runners to score in two-thirds of an inning, securing the save in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Athletics.

Cole Sulser began the ninth inning with a five-run lead, but he recorded only one out. Scott had some trouble cleaning up the mess but ultimately closed it out for his 19th save of the season. The 28-year-old southpaw is now 19-for-24 in save chances this season while logging a 4.26 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 70:35 K:BB through 50.2 innings. He's been charged with three runs in eight innings across eight appearances in August.