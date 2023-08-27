Scott appears to be the most likely candidate to step in as the Marlins' preferred closing option with Miami opting to remove David Robertson from the ninth-inning role, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins haven't confirmed as much, but Robertson looks to be on the outs as Miami's closer after he blew his second save in three chances in Saturday's loss to the Nationals. Robertson has blown three of seven save opportunities overall for the Marlins since he was acquired from the Mets in late July, while Scott has been far more reliable over the past month in his high-leverage spots. He has yet to allow a run in eight appearances in August and has struck out 12 while nabbing two wins and three holds and scattering four hits and two walks over 8.1 innings.