Scott picked up the save Sunday against the Nationals. He allowed one hit while striking out one over a scoreless inning.
Scott's now gone 11 appearances (13 innings) without allowing an earned run. The left-hander has gotten the last three save opportunities in Miami since David Robertson was removed from the closing role. Overall, Scott's 4-for-7 in save chances with a 2.37 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 86:23 K:BB across 64.2 innings this season.
