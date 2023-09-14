Scott did not allow a hit or a walk and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Brewers.

An error put a runner on base, but Scott easily pitched around that to earn his eighth save of the season. He's converted five straight save chances since a blown save Sept. 1 versus the Nationals. He's also gone 18.2 innings without allowing an earned run, though he gave up two unearned runs in that aforementioned blown save. The 29-year-old has a 2.21 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 93:24 K:BB through 69.1 innings on the year. Given Scott's good performance, he should close the year as Miami's primary closer.