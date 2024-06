Scott allowed two hits and a walk in a scoreless inning Sunday, striking out one and earning a save over the Mariners.

Scott loaded the bases with two outs but managed to finish off the 6-4 win unscathed. He tossed 16 of 22 pitches for strikes and notched his first save since Jun 11. He blew his last save chance June 13 but has since turned in five straight scoreless innings. Scott has nine saves with a 1.64 ERA and a 35:23 K:BB through 33 innings.