Scott picked up the save Tuesday against the Dodgers. He allowed a hit while striking out two over a scoreless inning.

Scott seems to have firmly established himself as the new closer in Miami, seeing their last four save opportunities since David Robertson was removed from the role. Scott struck out a pair of Dodgers on Tuesday, working around a one-out single, to secure his fifth save in a 6-3 win. The left-hander has now gone 13 appearances (15 innings) without giving up an earned run, lowering his ERA to 2.33 with a 1.07 WHIP and 88:23 K:BB across 65.2 innings this season.