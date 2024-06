Scott struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 12th save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Phillies.

The southpaw delivered his eighth straight scoreless appearance on 12 pitches (eight strikes), and Scott has racked up four saves in four trips to the mound over the last week. The 29-year-old closer has put his shaky start to 2024 firmly behind him, and he sports a 1.50 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 38:23 K:BB through 36 innings while converting 12 of 14 save chances.